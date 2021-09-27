Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Performs Thierry Henry's Celebration In Front Of Arsenal Legend

Arsenal put up an outstanding first-half display against North London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur to beat them 3-1. The Gunners scored three first-half goals with Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka all finding the back of the net. However, with a better second-half display, Tottenham got a goal back, as Son Heung-min scored a consolation goal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans noticed an interesting moment when captain Aubameyang repeated club legend Thierry Henry's celebration after scoring the second goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang performs Thierry Henry's celebration

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was present at the stands to watch his old club demolish arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium. After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the second goal in the 27th minute with an assist from Smith Rowe, he rushed to a section of the Arsenal fans and performed Henry's iconic celebration in front of the legendary striker.

This was the club captain's 50th goal for the Gunners, and there was no better time to get it. It seemed like the Gabonese forward wanted to prove a point after having a dull period in front of the goal. In six Premier League games so far this season, Aubamayeng has scored only twice. However, he did score a hat-trick against West Brom in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Arsenal vs Tottenham review

Arsenal put up an impressive display in the first half as they dominated Tottenham in all aspects of the match. They had 56% possession as compared to Spurs' 44%, and also had four shots on target as compared to just the one shot on target from the opposition. While the Gunners did concede most of the possession in the second half, they defended extremely well and prevented Spurs from making a comeback. Nuno Espirito Santos' side just scored one goal in the second half, as Son Heung-min found the back of the net in the seventy-ninth minute with an assist from Sergio Reguilón.