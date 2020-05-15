Kevin Pietersen Reveals Whether Virat Can Break Sachin's Record Of 100 International Tons

Kevin Pietersen has revealed whether Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. Kohli currently has 70 international tons to his name and in the ODI format, the Indian skipper is just seven 100s away from surpassing the Master Blaster. Virat has 43 ODI tons whereas, Sachin finished with 49 tons in 50-overs cricket.

'It all depends on': Kevin Pietersen

During an interview with a news channel, Pietersen went on to say that it is difficult because of injury, the longevity of the Little Master's career. KP also mentioned that the cricket legend was not as emotional when he was on the field and he did not carry the same sort of aggressive attitude on the field. The former all-rounder also added that Tendulkar was more relaxed and that it depends on how long Virat Kohli continues to play.

Furthermore, he also added that the Indian captain plays all three forms of the game and also participates in the IPL. Whereas, for the majority of the former Mumbai Indians skipper's career, there was no T20 cricket and there was no IPL and hence, it all depends on how long the Delhi cricketer plays for.

Sachin & Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have made the nation proud and won many laurels by making their bat do the talking. Tendulkar had made his debut at the international level as a teenager back in 1989.Sachin has scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One Day Internationals. He also remains the top run-scorer in both these formats to date. The Little Master also has 100 international centuries to his name which is a feat that no one else has achieved. The champion batsman also became the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had first burst onto the scene just months after leading India to an U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. Kohli (43) needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons in the 50-overs format. The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. He had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.

Both Tendulkar and Kohli were a part of the Indian squad that had emerged triumphant at the 2011 World Cup where the Men In Blue won their second world title after a long wait of 28 years. Kohli and then team-mate Suresh Raina were seen carrying the cricket legend on their shoulders while taking a victory lap.