Pink Ball Test: Bangladesh Create Unfortunate Concussion Record On Historic Occasion

Earlier on Friday, November 22, India and Bangladesh stepped onto Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a historic Day-Night Test match. The ongoing ‘Pink Ball’ Test is the first-ever to be held in India and contested by both the nations. The Indian team, having won the first Test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs, lead the two-match series 1-0. Bangladesh, however, did not enjoy the best of starts as they were dismissed for just 106 on Day 1. Their cricketers Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were retired hurt and substituted midway to create an unexpected concussion replacement record.

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Bangladesh create unexpected concussion record

For the first time in international cricket, two cricketers from the same team were replaced under the concussion substitution rule. The incident occurred during the opening day of the second Test of the series. In a first of the two unfortunate injuries, wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das suffered a blow to the head by a Mohammed Shami bouncer. Even though the batsman batted for a while thereafter, he eventually decided to leave the field after feeling uneasy in the next over. Retired hurt at 24, he was later replaced by concussion substitute Mehidy Hasan, who was dismissed for 8.

In a similar case, Nayeem Hasan also suffered a blow from Mohammed Shami and was eventually replaced by a ‘like-for-like’ substitute. When the Bangladesh team stepped onto the field for Indian innings, Taijul Islam with his left-arm spin covered up for Nayeem.

A pumped up @ImIshant after he picks up his 5-wkt haul in the #PinkBallTest.#TeamIndia pacers have bowled out Bangladesh for 106 runs in the first innings. pic.twitter.com/Z3k0yvEwlM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Liton Das was later hospitalised due to his injury and underwent a CT scan for the same. Much to the Bangladesh fans' delight, the scan did not suggest any kind of intracranial or skull injury. The cricketer will soon be released from the hospital and will be resting with analgesics for a while.

