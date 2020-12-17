Pink Ball Thrills Netizens As India & Australia Duke It Out Under Adelaide's Twilight Sky

The netizens were cloud 9 as they saw Team India back in action in test cricket after more than nine months as they face the top-ranked Test side Australia in the first of the four-match Test series at the Adelaide Oval. However, what really added to their excitement is that of the Virat Kohli-led side's participation in a pink-ball match.

Here's what the Twitterverse had to say after watching the two fierce rivals battle it out in the Day-Night Test.

Loved that celebration from Starc. Aggression and running towards his team not the batsman. Bring on test match cricket I say @CricketAus @BCCI #PinkBallTest — Mayur (@mayurdeepz) December 17, 2020

Can't wait to see these four bat for the next 4 four days🤤 #AUSvsIND #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/FLjPIpsYop — Jay (@Aragorn_2_) December 16, 2020

Ok now I get the problem with the #PinkBallTest and twilight



I can barely see what’s happening on my TV...



#AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5VBljRBA97 — am_lekhni ✒️📝🖋 (@LekhniAdelaide) December 17, 2020

This is the second time that the Indian team is playing a Test match under lights. They had played their first-ever D/N Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata last year where Kohli & Co. registered a comprehensive win by an innings and 46 runs. Meanwhile, this is also India's maiden pink-ball Test match away from home.

READ: India Fans Call Cheteshwar Pujara 'Modern Day Wall' As He Makes Australian Bowlers Toil

Skipper Kohli, Pujara carry out the rescue act

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss but it was Australia's terrific pace trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and, Josh Hazlewood who kept India at bay with their accurate line & length. India lost the wicket of opener Prithvi Shaw in the very first over without troubling the scorers and once Mayank Agarwal was dismissed, skipper Virat Kohli and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara decided to play defensive shots in order to ensure that the wickets column was not bloated away needlessly.

The duo added 68 runs together before the latter was dismissed by Nathan Lyon as an alert Marnus Labuschagne took a good catch at short leg. Captain Kohli is now joined in the middle by his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane. The Indian captain is unbeaten on 39 while 'Jinx' is batting on 2.

India are 107/3 at tea break.

READ: Virat Kohli 'not In The Same Class' As Sachin Tendulkar And Brian Lara: Daryl Cullinan

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.