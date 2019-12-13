PK-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The third ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan women and England women’s cricket team will be played at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Their 50 over fixture is scheduled for December 14 and will start at 7:00 AM IST.

Pakistan women are playing a practice match with Malaysia U19 Boys at Royal Selangor Club pic.twitter.com/6w972l4miy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 6, 2019

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match preview

England Women’s cricket team are currently on a tour to Malaysia to face Pakistan Women in three ODIs and three T20I matches. The opening ODI was played on December 9 and it was followed by another fixture on December 12. England Women already sealed the series with wins in the first two games. The ODI series forms a part of the ongoing 2017–20 ICC Women's Championship. All matches of the tour are being played at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur. As per ICC regulations, Malaysia continues to serve home advantage to Pakistan Women’s cricket team. Even last year, they faced Australian Women’s team for a limited-overs ‘home’ series in Malaysia.

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11 Squad details

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11: PK-W Squad

Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen (wk), Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11: EN-W Squad

Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Amy Ellen Jones (wk)

All-rounder – Heather Knight (c), Bismah Maroof (vc), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver

Batswomen – Tammy Beaumont, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Pakistan women's team was invited by Pakistan's High Commissioner in Malaysia, Amna Baloch, for a dinner at her residence.#BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/jXPRPEp8B7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 6, 2019

