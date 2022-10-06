Playing In IPL Helps In Passing Information Easily: South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada

India and South Africa are currently locking horns against each other in the first ODI of their three-match series in Lucknow. Ahead of the start of play on Thursday, South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada said that the experience of playing in the IPL comes in handy for touring teams as information about Indian players can be easily passed for pre-match analysis.

The IPL provides a platform for emerging Indian players to rub shoulders with some of the biggest stars in international cricket. Rabada is one of the many foreign players who regularly take part in the cash-rich tournament and share the dressing room with both capped and uncapped Indian players. This gives players an opportunity to learn about each others' strengths and weaknesses.

Rabada's interesting statement about IPL

"It is something we have prepared before going into the series. Luckily enough with leagues like the IPL, we play a lot with these players and against them as well, so information can be easily passed around these days. But yes, analysis has been done and it has to be done," Rabada told Star Sports ahead of the start of the first ODI.

Rabada is one of the top bowlers in the IPL, where he represents the Punjab Kings. Rabada has played 69 matches in the tournament and has picked 99 wickets at an average of 19.86 and an economy rate of 8.26. The 27-year-old was part of the Delhi Capitals squad until last year before Punjab Kings purchased him in IPL 2022 auctions.

As far as the ongoing ODI match between India and South Africa is concerned, the number of overs has been reduced to 40 due to a delay caused by rain. India won the toss and elected to field first at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. South Africa are currently batting at 72-3 with Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen on strike. Shardul Thakur has picked two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav has scalped one to his name.

India vs South Africa: Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

Image: IPL

