PM Modi Lauds Harleen Deol's Stunning Catch During T20I Vs England; Calls It 'phenomenal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Indian cricketer Harleen Deol's outstanding catch during the India vs England women's T20I match at the County Ground in Northampton. Taking to his Instagram, PM Modi hailed the 23-year-old and called her catch 'phenomenal', tagging her official account in his story. He also shared a video of the brilliant moment which has been posted by the Government's Instagram handle-- 'mygovindia'.

Here is the story posted by PM Modi

Harleen Deol catch

Even though India Women's cricket team started their three-match T20I against England women on a losing note, it was Harleen Deol's mind-blowing relay catch that became the highlight of the match. Stationed at the long-off, Harleen Deol blocked Amy Jones who tried to clear the fence off Shikha Pandey's delivery. As Jones smashed the ball which everyone thought would sail over the fence for a maximum, Harleen timed her jump in the air to perfection and tried to hold on. With the boundary ropes just centimeters behind her, Deol quickly realized that she needed to release the ball or else it would have been signaled as six. She threw the ball up in the air before crossing the boundary line but managed to regain her balance and jumped back into the playing field to dive in for a sensational catch. The whole team rushed to Harleen Deol to congratulate her for a fine catch with England's Danni Wyatt also applauding her for the effort.

Watch the video of Harleen Deol's catch

A fantastic piece of fielding 👏



We finish our innings on 177/7



Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021

The hosts now lead the India vs England three-match series 1-0 and 8-4 in the multi-format points system having lifted the ODI trophy.