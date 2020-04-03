PM Modi To Hold Video Conference With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Amid Coronavirus Fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly via a video conference, the first call with the head of a sports governing body since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation, putting forth his April 5 '9 pm - 9 minutes' appeal to express unity as India's battle with COVID-19 intensifies. Sourav Ganguly is expected to join the video conference from his residence in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also holding a meeting with 40 top sportspersons from various sports via video conferencing, on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He has earlier held such videoconferences with a number of different groups, ranging from Chief Ministers to top Industry chiefs, to others. A big talking point in the Cricketing world during the pandemic has been whether or not the IPL will be held this year. It has been tentatively postponed till April 15, while global sports events, ranging from Euro 2020 to Wimbledon, and most significantly, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been cancelled or delayed.