The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi To Hold Video Conference With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Amid Coronavirus Fight

Cricket News

PM Modi will hold a meeting with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly via a video conference, the first call with the head of a sports body since COVID-19 outbreak

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly via a video conference, the first call with the head of a sports governing body since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation, putting forth his April 5 '9 pm - 9 minutes' appeal to express unity as India's battle with COVID-19 intensifies. Sourav Ganguly is expected to join the video conference from his residence in Kolkata.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also holding a meeting with 40 top sportspersons from various sports via video conferencing, on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He has earlier held such videoconferences with a number of different groups, ranging from Chief Ministers to top Industry chiefs, to others. A big talking point in the Cricketing world during the pandemic has been whether or not the IPL will be held this year. It has been tentatively postponed till April 15, while global sports events, ranging from Euro 2020 to Wimbledon, and most significantly, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been cancelled or delayed.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
KOLKATA POLICE SING SONG
Ghaziabad
FIR AGAINST SIX JAMAAT MEMBERS
PM Modi
PM MODI SPEAKS TO PRINCE CHARLES
Hema Malini
HEMA MALINI CONDEMNS STONE-PELTING
Coronavirus
BMC: CHECK LOCALITY'S COVID CASES
Modi
PM MODI ON SOCIAL DISTANCING