PM Narendra Modi Gets Special Message From KKR Team 2021 Star Andre Russell: WATCH

KKR team 2021 star Andre Russell on Wednesday specially thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica. The official Twitter account of the High Commission of India in Kingston, Jamaica and for Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Turks & Caicos, British Virgin Islands posted a video message on Twitter where Andre Russell has expressed his gratitude towards the Indian premier.

India Jamaica vaccine: Andre Russell thanks PM Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccine

In the video, Andre Russell expressed his massive gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian High Commission. He confirmed that the vaccines have reached Jamaica and that has made people in his country excitted. Russell also expressed his wish to see the world going back to normal. Russell added that the Jamaican people really appreciate India's help. Calling India and Jamaica 'brothers', he said that the two nations are more closer than ever. In the end, the all-rounder hoped that Indians stayed safe and believed that Modi's gesture is excellent.

This isn't the first time a West Indian cricketer has thanked India for help in procurring vaccines. Former West Indies cricketers Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams and Ramnaresh Sarwan had thanked Narendra Modi last week for providing the COVID-19 vaccines to different Caribbean countries under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell will soon join the KKR team 2021 for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League that is slated to commence next month. The IPL 2021 will start on April 9 in Chennai with the final scheduled to be played on May 30 in Ahmedabad. Much was expected from the Caribbean all-rounder in the IPL 2020 but he was not been able to perform according to expectations.

In IPL 2020, Russell managed to score just 117 runs in 10 games at a dismal average of 13.00 which was in complete contrast to his performance in IPL 2019 where he had amassed 517 runs in 14 matches at an astonishing average of 56.66 and blistering strike-rate of 204.81. The 32-year old will look to replicate his performances from IPL 2019 and help KKR lift their third IPL trophy.

Kolkata will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai. The KKR vs SRH game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The two-time IPL champions will play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the final five games in Bengaluru.

SOURCE: ANDRE RUSSELL INSTAGRAM/ NARENDRA MODI TWITTER