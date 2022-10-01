Pooja Vastrakar Given Out In Bizarre Manner, Leaves Even Commentators Stunned: WATCH

Pooja Vastrakar's dismissal in the second game of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup has caused a huge uproar on social media since many people seem to think the third umpire faulted in ruling her out during a run-out review. The incident occurred in the final over of the first innings when India were trying to set a target on the board. Pooja was sent back to the pavilion for 1 off 2 balls after being adjudged run out by the third umpire.

India vs Sri Lanka: Pooja's dismissal causes uproar

The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani removed the bails, but replays appeared to reveal that Pooja had already arrived at the crease. Even the commentators were taken aback when the "out" signal showed on the big screen. After learning of the decision, fans expressed their disappointment, prompting a heated discussion on social media where some claimed the third umpire had cheated. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also raised questions over the bizarre dismissal.

That’ is such a poor decision by the third umpire ! Should have given pooja vastrakar benefit of doubt !! #indiavssrilanka #WomensAsiaCup — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 1, 2022

Umpire Shivani Mishra is incompetent & should not be officiating in International matches.



First that 6 (at least debatable) & now this run out (nothing debatable here) of Pooja Vastrakar where she clearly made her ground.



Why such 🤡s get to officiate ?#AsiaCup2022 #INDvSL https://t.co/s7EzJyqoxu — Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) October 1, 2022

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women

Meanwhile, the decision did not have a larger impact on the outcome of the game as India Women still managed to beat their Sri Lankan counterparts by a massive margin of 41 runs.

Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field first at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. Batting first, India Women scored 150/6 in 20 overs courtesy of a 76-run knock from Jemimah Rodrigues. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed with the bat as she scored 33 off 30 balls. Shafali Varma and Dayalan Hemalatha scored 10 and 13 runs, respectively. None of the other Indian batters were able to reach the two-digit mark in terms of runs scored.

Oshadi Ranasinghe picked three wickets for Sri Lanka, while Sugandika Kumari and Chamari Athapaththu scalped one wicket each.

The second innings saw Indian bowlers dominate Sri Lanka batters as they bowled them out for just 109 runs. Dayalan Hemalatha registered a three-wicket haul, while Pooja and Deepti Sharma picked two wickets each. Radha Yadav also picked a wicket to her name. Hasini Perera top-scored for Sri Lanka with 30 off 32 balls. Harshitha Samarawickrama hit 26 off 20 balls to finish as Sri Lanka's second-highest scorer in the game. Jemimah was named the player of the match for her outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter

