Post Virat Kohli And Co., Nike To Return To Cricket Sponsorship This Year

After its defining five-year-long deal with the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), sports apparel brand Nike has inked another huge deal to put itself firmly on the cricketing map. The prestigious brand is well known for its associations with football and tennis but has not been a huge name in cricket. Now that their longtime and vastly popular kit sponsorship deal with the Indian cricket team has come to an end, the brand has partnered with the Australian Big Bash League 2021 in a bid to re-enter the space.

Big Bash 2021 joins hands with Nike

Following up on the success of their mammoth INR 370 crore deal with the BCCI - which lasted from 2016 to 2020, after which they were replaced by current sponsors, MPL - Nike's iconic swoosh will now adorn the jerseys of all the BBL and WBBL 2021 players. Announcing the deal, the official release by the Sydney Sixers - the current BBL champions - read, "as the Official Apparel Partner of both the KFC BBL and Rebel WBBL, Nike will design and produce world-class playing, training and supporter wear for all eight clubs from this summer".

Emphasising the historic nature of the deal, the release mentioned that this is the first partnership "of its kind for Nike in Australia, encapsulating all eight Clubs across both Big Bash Leagues". Each of the W/BBL sides has also posted video clips celebrating the announcement of the watershed deal and teasing the first looks of their new kits, which should be out sometime in October. As with their world-famous deals with basketball and football legends the new Nike x W/BBL range may also lead to the creation of an iconic product like the Nike Air Jordan with some cricket stars. The financial details for the deal have not been made public.

MPL India jersey online

As the official kit sponsors for the Indian Cricket Team, MPL has the rights to sell the various team kits in India. Fans who wish to purchase the official new MPL India cricket jersey online can do so on the company's website. With the recent change in the side's kit, which now follows a retro 1992 World Cup style, fans have the option to buy a stadium jersey for INR 999, the player edition of the jersey for INR 3499 and a named jersey with either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli's names for INR 1999. They can also cheer on for India at the ongoing World Test Championship final in an official Test team jersey for INR 1599.

