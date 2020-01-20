PPT Vs LAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The first match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Pinatar Pirates and La Manga Cricket Club. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for January 20 and will start at 6:30 PM IST.

PPT vs LAM Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between Pinatar Pirates and La Manga Cricket Club is the first of the double-headers scheduled at the venue on the opening day of the tournament.

PPT vs LAM Squad details

PPT Squad: Sukhpal Singh, Santosh Rai, Lovejit Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Jassi Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Jasbri Singh Atwal, Akash Panchal, Ravi Panchal, George Wambeek, Saqlain Abbas, Rahul Maini, Paul Hennessey, Gulshan Kumar, Jaspal Kalia Singh.

LAM Squad: Adam Elgar, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Arwinder Singh, Joel Brook, Neil Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Charlie Rumistrezewicz, Tom Culshaw, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccllock, Sohail Khan.

PPT vs LAM Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper – Adam Elgar (C)

All-rounders – Jassi Singh, Ollie Jarvis (VC), Tom Culshaw, Paul Hennessey

Batsmen – Lovejit Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Keiran Wood

Bowlers – Connor Wood, Akash Panchal, Ravi Panchal

Pinatar Pirates start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Getting set for our first net session of 2020 @LaMangaClub ahead of the start of the T10 league tomorrow where we head up to play in Albir 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/drfHOWRmfn — La Manga Torrevieja CC (@lamangacc) January 19, 2020

