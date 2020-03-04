PPT Vs MAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

The 11th match of the ongoing Alicante T10 League 2020 season will be played between Pinatar Pirates Cricket Club and Madrid United Cricket Club. The PPT vs MAU live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante, Spain on March 4. The PPT vs MAU live match will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here is our PPT vs MAU Dream11 team, PPT vs MAU Dream11 prediction PPT vs MAU match prediction and PPT vs MAU playing 11 that will bring you the best PPT vs MAU live match results.

PPT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: PPT vs MAU live - match preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Pinatar Pirates are placed second on the points table with two wins and two defeats from their four matches. Meanwhile, Madrid United are placed third on the table with one win and one draw from their two matches.

PPT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PPT vs MAU playing 11

PPT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: PPT Squad

Gopi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh (wk), Lovejit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Rahul Maini, Balwant Singh, Vikash Singh, Abbas Saqlemm, Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Javed Iqbal, Harwinderdeep Singh.

PPT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: MAU Squad

Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (c), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (wk), Kashif Iqbal, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammed Saleem, Waqar Akhtar, M Rabin Rahman, Itfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Ashraf, Z UL-Qayam, Jabar Ali, Farukh Nadeem, Ashfaq Yaqoob, Alian Abbas Bhatt, Abdul Kalam, Tausef Arshad, Taswar Azam, Usman Ali.

PPT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: PPT vs MAU Dream11 team

Here is the PPT vs MAU Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points according to our PPT vs MAU Dream11 prediction -

Wicketkeeper – Waqar Zafar

All-rounder – Qadar Nawaz (c), Rahul Maini (vc), Kashif Iqbal

Batsmen – Gopi Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Robiul Khan, Abbas Saqlemm

Bowlers – Kulwant Singh, Abdul Hafeez

PPT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: PPT vs MAU match prediction

Pinatar Pirates start off as favourites to win the PPT vs MAU live match as per the PPT vs MAU match prediction.

Note: The PPT vs MAU Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The PPT vs MAU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games. You can catch the PPT vs MAU live match only on FanCode.