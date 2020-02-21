Pragyan Ojha Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket; Pens Letter Of Thanks

Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has decided to bid adieu to all forms of cricket. The left-arm spinner decided to bring down the curtains on his cricketing career on Friday as he took to the micro-blogging site to announce the same.

Ojha announces his retirement

Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old Ojha wrote that the time has come for him to move on to the next phase of his life. He then added that the love and support of each and every individual will always remain with him and will motivate him all the time. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad spinner also wrote a letter showing his gratitude to one and all.

It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WoK0WfnCR7 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 21, 2020

Pragyan Ojha pens a letter thanking one and all

In the letter, Pragyan Ojha mentions that he always dreamt of becoming an Indian cricketer and representing India at the highest level which was what he had cherished as a youngster. He also wrote that there could not be a greater reward for a sportsperson as he was fortunate enough to live his dreams and earning the love and respect of his fellow countrymen which is something which he cannot describe in words.

The veteran spinner then went on to thank his fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was also the former president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. The 33-year-old also mentioned about his IPL journey and the two teams Deccan Chargers & Mumbai Indians with whom he has won the IPL thrice. Meanwhile, he also spoke about his Purple Cap win in 2009. The Hyderabad cricketer then thanked his Indian and Hyderabad team-mates. He also showed his gratitude to former skipper MS Dhoni for giving him an opportunity to wear the Indian cap.

The left-arm spinner who has represented India in 24 Tests and 18 ODIs also thanked his family and opened up about one of the best memorable moments of his career which was receiving his Test cap from Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and accomplishing the feat of taking 100 Test wickets. Ojha concluded by saying that he hopes to continue contributing towards the growth of Indian cricket in every capacity possible and as he enters a new phase of his life, he is really looking forward to teaching the important life lessons that he has learned on the way to his son Yohaan.