Prasidh Krishna Beats KKR Teammate Pat Cummins For Rare IPL 2021 Honour, Fans Shocked

Kolkata Knight Riders' 25-year-old fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has overtaken teammate Pat Cummins to claim a significant achievement in the IPL 2021.

Aditya Desai
Prasidh Krishna

The Kolkata Knight Riders have a number of prominent fast bowlers in their side in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The KKR pacers put up a strong show against the Punjab Kings on Monday to restrict them to a score of 123. While Australia's Pat Cummins spearheads the bowling attack for Eoin Morgan and co., 25-year-old Prasidh Krishna has overtaken the star bowler to claim a significant achievement in the IPL 2021. 

Prasidh Krishna bowling speed vs Pat Cummins bowling speed in IPL 2021 

The two KKR bowlers have a reputation for bowling with express pace. While both the players have bowled with serious pace in the ongoing T20 competition, it is Prasidh Krishna who has surprisingly bowled faster and with more consistency in terms of quick speed when compared to the Australian international. Pat Cummins' fastest ball this year has cloaked 146.71 kmph whereas Krisha's fastest delivery is of 146.60 kmph. However, the Aussie speedster's name features only once when it comes to the top 10 fastest balls in the IPL 2021. 

Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, has four balls that have made it to the top 10. The Prasidh Krishna bowling speed has surprised many fans as the talented youngster has proved to be quicker than Pat Cummins in terms of pace. The Indian bowler was instrumental in KKR clinching their second victory of the season as he claimed three crucial wickets against the Punjab Kings. The fast bowler dismissed the likes of Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Chris Jordan in the crucial encounter to shift the momentum of the game. Here is the PBKS vs KKR scorecard -

PBKS vs KKR scorecard summary 

  • PBKS- 129/9 (20 overs) (Mayank Agarwal - 31, Chris Jordan - 30) (Prasidh Krishna 3-30, Sunil Narine 2-21)  
  • SRH - 126/5 (16.4 overs) (Eoin Morgan - 47*, Rahul Tripathi - 41) (Moises Henriques 1-5, Deepak Hooda 1-20)  

Pat Cummins donation for the Indian government 

The star cricketer took to his Twitter account on Monday where he shared a message for his Indian fans. The 27-year-old revealed that he has donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations. Here is the Pat Cummins donation tweet - 

Pat Cummins height 

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches, the speedster surely has an intimidating presence on the field. The player's tall height means that he delivers the ball from a high release point. The Australian cricketer has proved his mettle across formats as several batters have visibly struggled to tackle the tall bowler. 

Image source: Kolkata Knight Riders Instagram

 

