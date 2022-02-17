Prasidh Krishna Jumps 50 Places, Pant & Iyer Move Up In ODI Rankings After WI Series Win

Prasidh Krishna bowled exceptionally well during the recent ODI series versus West Indies helping India clinch the series 3-0. The pacer picked up 9 wickets in three matches at an average of just 7.55 and an economy rate of 2.50. Besides winning the man of the series award for his exceptional bowling performance during the India vs West Indies series, Prasidh Krishna also took a massive jump in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. Besides Krishna, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer gained places in the ICC ODI rankings.

ICC ODI Rankings: Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant & Shreyas Iyer jump nearly 50 places ahead

Prasidh Krishna brilliant performance with the ball during India vs West Indies series saw him jump 50 places from 94th to 44th in the ODI bowlers’ rankings. New Zealand's Trent Boult and Australia's Josh Hazelwood continue to take the top two spots. In ODI batting rankings Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who scored a half-century in the third match moved to a career-best of 71st place with 469 points. Shreyas Iyer, who scored match-winning 80 runs in the third match also gained places in the ICC ODI Rankings. Iyer jumped 13 places to 61st place in the ICC ODI rankings. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Virat Kohli occupy the top two spots.

Other cricketers who lost or gained places in ICC rankings

Josh Hazlewood has jumped places in the T20I rankings as well after a terrific performance against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series,. The right-arm pacer was able to jump four spots on the latest ICC T2OI bowlers rankings and take the second spot leaving behind the likes of Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan and teammate Adam Zampa. South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi is at the top of the charts.

Wanindu Hasaranga dropped from first to third after sitting out Sri Lanka's six-wicket loss to Australia on Tuesday night after testing positive for COVID-19. Australia captain Aaron Finch drops one spot to seventh on the Men's ICC T20I Batting Rankings, with New Zealand batter Devon Conway rising one spot to sixth. The big mover on the all-rounder rankings is UAE's Rohan Mustafa, who climbs five spots and into the top 10 at seven.