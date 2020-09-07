IPL 2020: Premier Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Tries His Luck In Spin Bowling During Practice

It seems that Jasprit Bumrah just cannot wait for the IPL 2020 to get underway as he is looking forward to bamboozling all the batsmen with his ability of bowling yorkers at will. However, just days before the tournament gets underway, the premier pacer took his experiment to the next level as he switched over from fast bowling to spin.

Bumrah turns spinner

During MI's recent practice session, the youngster decided to put himself in a spinner's shoes and was seen bowling spin. By the look of it, it seems that he imitates the bowling actions of spin legends Anil Kumble and Shane Warne. However, what really stood out here is that 'Jassi' did not imitate Muttiah Muralitharan's bowling action.

Apart from the spinners, the Indian pace spearhead was also seen imitating a few pacers as well and on one occasion, he was spotted bowling with his left-arm. He possibly tried to imitate Ashish Nehra as it looked somewhat evident during his follow-through. The video of Jasprit taking his experiments to the next level was posted by the four-time winners on their official YouTube channel. Take a look.

IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

