Prince Philip Death: Michael Vaughan, British Cricket Mourn Loss Of Duke Of Edinburgh

Prince Philip death: Following the passing away of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Michael Vaughan sent his condolences on Twitter.

Prince Philip, days after leaving the hospital, has passed away at 99. The sad news was announced by Buckingham Palace, with citizens turning to mourn on social media. Prince Philip was in the hospital only last month, where he underwent heart surgery. 

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Buckingham Palace said in their statement. They further added that the prince passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle, hence revealing the Prince Philip cause of death. 

The Royal Family's Twitter account shared the news as well.

People flooded mentions and Twitter with condolences, various celebrities also mourning along with everyone else. 

Michael Vaughan, British cricket react to Prince Philip death on Twitter

"Such sad news xx," Vaughan wrote, as fans reacted and quoted his response as well. The England and Wales Cricket Board also expressed itself with their tweet: 

On February 16, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in London after he felt unwell. While in the hospital, he underwent a successful heart operation, which dealt with an already-existing heart condition of his at the St Bartholomew hospital in London itself. 

Last month, after a stay of about a month, he returned to Windsor Castle. As per a previous statement by Buckingham Palace, he was discharged "following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition". The medical staff who worked with him was thanked, along with everyone who sent along good wishes.

The Duke and Queen Elizabeth II had been married for over 70 years. He had been the longest-serving consort in Britain's history. Funeral details are yet to be revealed. However, a royal ceremonial funeral is expected. 

In 2011, he was admitted to the hospital for treating a blocked artery. In 2012, he was hospitalised with a bladder infection, and with an abdomen treatment in 2013. He retired from his royal duties in 2017 May after having appeared in over 20,000 solo public engagements. 

(Image credits: The Royal Family Twitter, Michael Vaughan Twitter)

First Published:
