Prithvi Shaw Buys New BMW After IPL Ends; Teammates, Celebs Drop Congratulatory Wishes

India's star batsman Prithvi Shaw turned to social media on Sunday to show off his brand-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. Shaw bought the automobile after returning from the UAE, where he was playing for the Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded IPL 2021. Shaw's rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh came to the comments section after Shaw posted photos of his new luxury car to tell him how "proud" she is of his accomplishments.

Shaw's Indian teammate Suryakumar Yadav, musician Tony Kakkar came to the comment section to congratulate the batter on his new purchase.

Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh is a television star who made her acting debut with Udaan on ColorsTV in 2014. Prachi is popular on social media, where she regularly shares dance videos. The rumoured relationship between Prachi Singh and Prithvi Shaw first came into the spotlight last year after the former commented on a picture shared by the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning captain on Instagram.

Prachi was one of the first to congratulate the Delhi batsman after he made a strong comeback in the IPL earlier this year following his exclusion from the playing XI in the later stages of the cash-rich league in 2020.

Shaw in IPL 2021

As far as Shaw is concerned, the 22-year-old had an exceptional season with the bat for his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Shaw amassed a total of 479 runs for the Capitals in 15 games that he played this year. Shaw's remarkable feat included 4 half-centuries at an average of 31.93 and with a staggering strike rate of 159.13. Shaw was not included in Team India's World Cup squad and had to return to India after the conclusion of the IPL 2021 campaign for his side, which lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the penultimate match of the tournament.

Image: PrithviShaw/Instagram

