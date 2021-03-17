Prithvi Shaw Creates Big, All-time World Record In List A Cricket After Recent Successes

Prithvi Shaw marked a staggering return to form through his run-scoring spree for Mumbai in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. The 21-year-old plundered 827 runs across eight innings to end up becoming the highest run-getter of the tournament. Shaw cracked four centuries, including a double ton, and a sparkling match-winning half-century against Uttar Pradesh in the final on March 14.

Mumbai celebrates Vijay Trophy 2021 title

Prithvi Shaw in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season

Prithvi Shaw scored 827 runs at a staggering average of 165.40. He also registered his highest-ever List A score of 227* during the course of the tournament. In doing so, Shaw marked only the fourth occasion of a batsman scoring 200 runs or more in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy innings in history. Moreover, the right-hander also became the first ever cricketer to cross the 700-run mark in a single Vijay Hazare season, before eventually ending up with 827 runs.

Prithvi Shaw has now joined an elite club, featuring batsmen with most runs in a single List A season. His 827 runs tally places him sixth on the all-time list. The performance of Prithvi Shaw in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 sees him placed behind the likes of Tom Moody (917 runs in 1991), SJ Cook (902 runs in 1990), Jacques Rudolph (861 runs in 2010), Carl Hooper (854 runs in 1993) and Desmond Haynes (839 runs in 1992). However, it is worth noting that these batsmen scored all the runs mentioned in England, making Shaw the first-ever to score those many runs outside the country.

Prithvi Shaw among Delhi Capitals team 2021 IPL members

On January 20, the Delhi Capitals franchise announced a list of all their retained players for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Prithvi Shaw was among the 19 cricketers retained by the franchise alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant. On February 18, the Capitals further enhanced their squad with some new purchases at the auction.

IPL 2021 squad: A look into entire Delhi Capitals team 2021

Devdutt Padikkal in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season

Devdutt Padikkal, who is set to reprise his role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), also had a prolific Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. The youngster scored 737 runs for Karnataka across seven innings. His campaign eventually came to an end on March 11 when Karnataka lost to Mumbai in the semi-final of the tournament.

Image source: BCCI Domestic Twitter