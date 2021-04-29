Prithvi Shaw Creates History, Stuns Shivam Mavi & Fans By Hitting Six 4s In An Over: WATCH

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw became only the second player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to smash six fours in an over. The youngster achieved the rare feat in Match 25 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, Shaw hit six boundaries in just the first over of their innings as the Capitals look to chase the target of 155 set by KKR.

DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw 6 fours in an over leave Twitterati stunned

KKR's young pacer Shivam Mavi was at the receiving end of Shaw's ruthless assault. Mavi started his spell by bowling an erratic wide ball down the leg side. After looking at the swing available, the right-arm quick bowled a full ball which Shaw lofted straight down the ground and to kick-off his innings. Not learning from his blunder, Shivam Mavi's next three balls were also bowled at full-length which Shaw dispatched to mid-wicket and cover boundaries for three consecutive fours.

Changing his length, Mavi's fifth ball was bowled short but a merciless Shaw steered it to point and fetched another boundary. The 22-year old bowler once again decided to go full and the DC opener gleefully accepted the gift by lofting it up over extra cover to make it six fours in as many balls. In doing so, Shaw became the second batsman in the IPL to hit six fours in an over.

The first player to hit six fours in an over in the IPL was Ajinkya Rahane. The 32-year-old achieved the feat while playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2012 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The bowler was Sreenath Aravind who conceded six fours in the 13 overs. Remarkably, Rahane went on to score an unbeaten 103 off 60 balls to guide Rajasthan to a 59-run win.

DC vs KKR: Here's the video of Prithvi Shaw 6 fours in an over

Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021

Prithvi Shaw has been in stunning form in the ongoing IPL 2021 tournament. The young opener was going through a lean patch during India's Test series Down Under after which he was dropped from the Indian squad. Shaw went back to training, worked on his technique, and came out all guns blazing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 where he scored a record 827 runs.

The right-hander has carried his form in the IPL 2021 and has so far gotten his side to some great starts. The Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021 stats are a testament to his stunning form. In seven matches so far, Shaw has scored 236 runs at an average of 39.33 and a blistering strike rate of 169.78 with three half-centuries to his name. Notably, Shaw also scored the fastest fifty of IPL 2021 off just 18 balls against KKR.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM