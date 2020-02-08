WATCH: Prithvi Shaw Has No Answer To Unplayable Delivery From Kyle Jamieson

Prithvi Shaw looked in fine touch during India's run chase of 274 in the second ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. He scored three boundaries in the very first over which was bowled by Hamish Bennet. He scored another elegant boundary in the following over as well and just when it looked like he would make it count, he was sent back to the pavilion by Kylie Jamieson.

Kylie Jamieson's maiden wicket

This happened in the fifth over of the Indian innings. On the final delivery of that over the tall pacer bowled a fuller delivery that came in sharply as Prithvi Shaw had no clue whatsoever as he looked to play it with the straight bat on the backfoot. However, he got his feet movement completely wrong as the ball went through his bat and pad and shattered the stumps. This was also Jamieson's maiden wicket in international cricket. Shaw walked back for a 19-ball 24. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

And prithvi Shaw bhi out pic.twitter.com/FolCKaGnGQ — Cricket Lover (@Cricket50719030) February 8, 2020

India restrict NZ to 273/8

Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor smashed half-centuries to power New Zealand to a competitive 273 for eight in the second ODI of the three-match series at Eden Park on Saturday. Put in to bat, Guptill scored a run-a-ball 79 and along with his opening partner Herny Nicholls (41) shared a 93-run partnership but the hosts suffered a collapse, losing five wickets for 26 runs to slip to 197 for 8 at one stage. Yuzvendra Chahal (3/58) claimed three wickets, Shardul Thakur (2/60) took two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (1/35) snapped one and effected a run-out to put the hosts in a spot of bother in the middle but Ross Taylor's brilliance saw them post a good score.

Taylor, who had scored a century in the first ODI, played an unbeaten knock of 73 off 74 balls and added 76 runs with debutant Kyle Jamieson (25 not out) to take New Zealand across the 250-mark. Earlier, India made two changes, bringing in Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand, on the other hand, handed ODI debut to Kyle Jamieson, the country's tallest bowler standing at six feet, eight inches. He replaced spinner Ish Sodhi, while Mark Chapman came in for Mitchell Santner in the playing XI. New Zealand are leading the series 1-0 lead after claiming a four-wicket win in the first ODI.

