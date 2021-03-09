Prithvi Shaw Impresses With 'Another' 150 In Vijay Hazare Trophy QF As Mumbai Captain

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw returned to form with a sparkling ton in the quarter-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. Playing against Saurashtra in Delhi, the right-handed opening batsman smacked his third century of the tournament after he was dismissed for low scores against Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Interestingly, Shaw also scored a match-winning 227* in a Group game against Puducherry earlier in the ongoing season.

Opening the batting for Mumbai, skipper Prithvi Shaw notched up his third ton of the season. The 21-year-old smacked the Saurashtra bowlers all over the park and reached his century off just the 67th delivery of his innings. In doing so, he provided his side a rollicking start as they continue to chase Saurashtra’s 284 to cement a spot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 semifinal.

At the time of publishing, Mumbai reached 223-0 after 33 overs. Prithvi Shaw was batting at the crease unbeaten at 152 from 102 balls while his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting at 75*. They require another 55 runs to win from 17 overs.

Earlier in the tournament, Prithvi Shaw scored 105* against Delhi and plundered his record-best 227* against Puducherry. After failing in the previous two innings, the right-hander has returned to form as he single-handedly attempts to guide his side in a stiff run-chase. Remarkably, the Prithvi Shaw 227 innings came from just 152 balls and it marked only the fourth occasion of a batsman scoring 200 runs or more in Vijay Hazare Trophy history.

On January 20, the Delhi Capitals franchise announced a list of all their retained players for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Prithvi Shaw was among the 19 cricketers retained by the franchise alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant. On February 18, the Capitals further enhanced their squad with some new purchases at the auction.

Image source: BCCI.TV