Prithvi Shaw Tries Far Too Many Shots, Clean Bowled After Smashing 29-ball 40: WATCH

The second three-day tour match between India and Australia A went underway today (Friday, December 11) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, young Indian batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill formed a counter-attacking second-wicket stand before completely losing their way against the Australia A bowlers.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Skips Pink-ball Warm-up Game, India Opt To Bat

Australia A vs India live updates: Prithvi Shaw provides rollicking yet impactless start

Facing the new ball, young Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw struck a flurry of boundaries against the likes of Sean Abbott, Harry Conway and Will Sutherland. The right-handed batsman raced away to 40 runs in no time in an entertaining knock filled with eight elegant hits towards the fence. However, his innings was cut short by Australia A pacer Will Sutherland, who managed to find a gap between Shaw’s bat and pad to clip the off stump.

Here is a look at Prithvi Shaw’s boundary-filled innings on Day 1 from the ongoing Australia A vs India warm-up game.

12 runs and a wicket - Prithvi Shaw welcomed Will Sutherland with a flurry of boundaries but the Victorian had the last laugh!



Watch #AUSAvIND here: https://t.co/7h4rdQDzHV pic.twitter.com/RX1JnCzqld — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2020

Also Read | India Vs Australia pink ball Test: Our Batting Depth Without David Warner Will Be Tested, Says Steve Smith

Australia A vs India live updates: India lose five wickets in quick succession

At the time of publishing, the Indian batsmen reached 111-6 after 26 overs. Comfortably placed at 72-1 at one stage, Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal triggered a massive collapse for the visitors. Even skipper Ajinkya Rahane failed to make much impact with the bat this time around, unlike his match-saving ton in the previous warm-up match. Among Australia A bowlers, Jack Wildermuth claimed three wickets while giving away just eight runs.

For further Australia A vs India live updates, tune into the Sony SIX SD and HD channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for live streaming. For live scores, one can visit the official social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Would Not Be Surprised If Tests Against India Get A Little Fiery: Cummins

A look into India vs Australia 2020 squad

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be returning home after the conclusion of the opening India vs Australia pink ball Test. Here is a look at entire India vs Australia 2020 squad for the Test series.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: In 2nd Warm-Up Game, Vihari The Extra Batsman & Kuldeep As Extra Spinner In Focus

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.