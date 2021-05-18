Priya Punia Shares Emotional Note After Mother Passes Away Due to COVID-19

Indian woman cricketer Priya Punia on Tuesday lost her mother due to COVID-19. Priya Punia took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with a heartful note for her late mother. On her Instagram post, Punia shared a series of photos with her mother and family. In the heartful note, she also recalled the memories of her mother. Calling her mother her 'guiding star', the 24-year-old batter wrote that she knew that one day she will need the strength to bear the loss of her mother. Apart from an emotional post for her late mother, Punia also appealed to the people of India to follow the guidelines terming the COVID-19 virus 'dangerous'.

Priya Punia on her Instagram note wrote, "Today I realized why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you so mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom. Love you always. Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace Mom. Please follow the rules and take precautions. This virus is very dangerous. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, stay safe and stay strong."

Talking about Priya Punia on the professional front, her journey with India is doesn’t date back long. She marked her T20I as well as ODI debut in 2019. For now, she has donned the Indian jersey in five WODIs and three WT20Is. In May 2021, she got named in India’s Test squad for a one-off match against England’s women’s cricket team.

Former Indian Women Cricket Team Coach WV Raman Offers His Condolence

Following this, the Indian Women cricket team's former coach WV Raman extended his condolences to Punia's mother's demise. Raman took to his Twitter handle and wished her strength in these tough times. WV Raman on his Twitter wrote:

Sorry to hear about your loss @PriyaPunia6 .. May God be with you in these trying times and provide you the strength.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 18, 2021

Notably, WV Raman has been in the spotlight after he was sacked from the role of Indian Women's cricket team coach.

Veda Krishnamurthy Lost Her Mother And Sister To COVID-19

Before Punia, Indian Women Cricket Team player Veda Krishnamurthy also lost her mother and elder sister due to COVID-19. Veda Krishnamurthy lost both her mother and sister in a span of few weeks due to COVID-19. Veda first lost her mother and then her sister Vatsala Shivakumar in a span of few days.

The second wave of COVID-19 has been causing a catastrophe and many cricketers have also lost their dear ones. Rajasthan Royal's left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya lost his father due to COVID-19. Sakariya's father contracted the virus and hospitalised when he was on IPL duty. When the IPL 2021 was suspended he headed straight to his father to attend him, however, his father- Kanjibhai lost his life.

Apart from Sakariya, Veteran Team India's leg spinner Piyush Chawla also lost his father due to COVID complications.

