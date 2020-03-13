Here's How PSL Players Are Making Do Without Handshakes & Fistbumps Amid Coronavirus

The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has witnessed many hilarious incidents like former Pak cricketer Moin Khan's son Azam Khan avoiding a run out in an awkward manner and dynamic Australian opener Chris Lynn emitting heat while walking back to the dugout. However, there was yet another hilarious incident that took place after the league match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Post-match fist bumps and foot shakes

Karachi Kings ended Lahore Qalandar's dominance in the tournament as they registered an emphatic 10-wicket win in the league match which was played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. However, what really stood out here was that the players and support staff of both sides were seen indulging in fist bumps to congratulate each other. The PSL has refrained the players from exchanging handshakes due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) which has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Nonetheless, when the players were congratulating each other, one player (supposedly Babar Azam) decided to get involved in foot shakes with a person from the Karachi team's support staff. The video was posted by PSL on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the Pakistani fans came forward to have some fun as well.

Those foot shakes >>>> — ر م ش ا ء (@Cocaa_Caine) March 12, 2020

Footshakes 😂😂😂 — Mr. Pakistan (@IamMrPak) March 12, 2020

Openers shine for Karachi Kings

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Karachi Kings restricted Lahore Qalandars to 150/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, openers Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan made a cakewalk of the run chase as the hosts reached the target without losing a single wicket and with 18 balls to spare. Babar scored an unbeaten 46-ball 69 while Khan remained unbeaten on a 59-ball 74.