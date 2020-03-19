PSL 2020 Suspension Leaves 29 Indians From Broadcasting Team Stranded In Pakistan

The PSL 2020 suspension was almost imminent after the effects of coronavirus hit Pakistan cricket last week. The annual T20 PSL 2020 tournament was forced to shut shop in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The Pakistan Cricket Board first decided to play tournament matches behind closed doors but was forced to cancel the knockout phase after the threat became too large to ignore.

Also Read | Stay At Home Challenge: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher fails miserably in his attempt

PSL 2020: Pakistan Cricket Board confirm all Coronavirus test came back negative

PCB confirms all 128 COVID-19 tests are negativehttps://t.co/gug8c0OIQs pic.twitter.com/kqHvB9xM3P — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 19, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James watches old high school tapes from 2002 amid coronavirus outbreak

PSL 2020: Suspension makes 29 Indians from broadcasting team stranded in Pakistan

PSL 2020 tournament organisers are hoping that players can return and help finish the fifth edition of the Pakistan cricket tournament. However, an Indian crew of 29 members, who were working for PSL broadcasters, are currently stranded in Pakistan as they were denied entry back from the Attari border amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. A spokesman from the PCB revealed that “The Indian officials will come back to Pakistan on Thursday as they have multiple visas and then their air travelling plan would be chalked out again for them to go back to their country.”

Also Read | Former Liverpool star hits out at ‘stupid’ and 'greedy’ Premier League cancellation claims

PSL 2020: England batsman Alex Hales shoots down Coronavirus rumours

The PSL 2020 has felt the impact of the coronavirus outbreak as foreign players started leaving the country around 10 days back. Things got out of hand a couple of days ago when reports suggested England player Alex Hales showed symptoms similar to that of a coronavirus infection and would be undergoing tests. However, Hales went on to slam reports which allegedly mentioned that the PSL 2020 was cancelled due to him contracting the symptoms. Alex Hales went on to clarify that he had a fever and was following the protocols advised by the UK government.

Also Read | WWE stars stop wrestling during commercial breaks in unusual leaked footage; watch video

PSL suspension: A statistical look at this season's PSL 2020

Also Read | Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could feature for Nets if NBA season resumes in June: Report