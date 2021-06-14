PSL 2021 Islamabad Vs Karachi Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Match 20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the previously postponed 2021 season is all set to take place between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings on June 14. The upcoming match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting from 9:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s a look at the Islamabad vs Karachi pitch and weather report, Islamabad vs Karachi prediction along with the PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Karachi live stream details.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings preview

The Islamabad United have emerged to be the most dominant team so far in the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League. They sit comfortably at the top of the table with five victories from seven matches. The Shadab Khan-led side will be hoping to capitalise on the momentum they are carrying into this upcoming fixture after their stunning 28-run victory over the in-form Lahore Qalandars team. The Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have featured in six matches in the PSL 2021.

They have claimed three wins and as many losses and are currently placed fourth on the standings. This will be the second time that the two teams will square off in the tournament. The Islamabad United clinched a crucial 5-wicket win when the two teams met for the first time in PSL 2021 during the first leg of the season in Pakistan.

Islamabad vs Karachi head to head record

The Islamabad vs Karachi head to head record favours the Islamabad United team. The two sides have squared off on 15 occasions in the franchise-based T20 league. The Islamabad side have managed to win 9 out of those matches, whereas Karachi Kings have 6 victories to their name. According to our Islamabad vs Karachi prediction, Islamabad United appear to be the favourites to clinch this encounter.

Islamabad vs Karachi pitch and weather report

The wicket at Abu Dhabi promises to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both batsmen as well as the bowlers. However, the batters will struggle to up the ante right from the word go. The average score batting first at the venue in T20Is is 141. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the strip, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

The weather conditions in Abu Dhabi seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected and there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the game.

PSL 2021 live telecast and how to watch PSL on TV in India

The PSL 2021 live telecast in India will be covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV in India, the upcoming matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 channel. For the PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Karachi live stream, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates will also be available on the social media handles of the respective teams.

Note: The Islamabad vs Karachi prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis and it does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Islamabad United Instagram