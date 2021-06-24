PSL 2021 Multan Vs Peshawar: Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the final match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 24, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Multan vs Peshawar live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Multan vs Peshawar pitch and weather report and our prediction for this match.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi preview

After some hiccups and a forced break, the Pakistan Super League 2021 will come to a fairly successful end as the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi go up against each other in the final. Coming into this as the No.2 side, and having defeated the top team, Islamabad United, on their way to the final, the Sultans will be high on confidence in this game. Meanwhile, in 3rd place on the table at the end of the group stage, Peshawar Zalmi have had a tough road to the final, beating both, the Karachi Kings and Islamabad to make it to the final. The Multan vs Peshawar head to head stands at 5-3 in favour of the Sultans.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.

PSL 2021 Multan vs Peshawar live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Multan vs Peshawar pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Multan vs Peshawar prediction

According to our Multan vs Peshawar prediction, the Peshawar Zalmi will win this match.

Note: The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi Twitter