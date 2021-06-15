PSL 2021 Quetta Vs Lahore Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

The Quetta Gladiators will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Quetta vs Lahore live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Quetta vs Lahore prediction and our pitch and weather report for this match.

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars preview

Two teams with highly contrasting runs at the Pakistan Super League 2021, the Quetta Gladiators and the Lahore Qalandars will face off in their second group stage match of the series. Currently at the second place on the PSL 2021 table with five losses and two wins, the Lahore Qalandars have ten points to their name. They will come into this game off of a loss to Islamabad United. On the other hand, the Quetta Gladiators are in last place with just one win from seven matches. The Quetta vs Lahore head to head stands at 6-5 in favour of the Lahore Qalandars, with the last four encounters going their way.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (C), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed (replaces Joe Burns), Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Nasir, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Andre Russel, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Saim Ayub, Dale Steyn, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Jake Weatherald, Jack Wildermuth, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

PSL 2021 Quetta vs Lahore live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Quetta vs Lahore pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 66% humidity and 0% cloud cover as per the Quetta vs Lahore pitch and weather report.

Quetta vs Lahore prediction

According to our Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 prediction, the Lahore Qalandars will win this match.

Note: The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

