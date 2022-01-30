Last Updated:

PSL 2022: PES Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Know the Dream11 prediction, team news, and more interesting details about the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2022 match, to be played on Sunday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
PSL

Instagram Image: @thepsl


Peshawar Zalmi are up against Islamabad United in match no. 5 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League(PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday afternoon. While Islamabad play their opening match of the tournament against Peshawar, the latter head into Sunday’s match after defeating Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their opening match of the tournament. The Zalmi-led by Wahab Riaz earned a mammoth victory over Quetta by chasing down a target of 191 runs with ease.

Islamabad faced a defeat by eight wickets in the Eliminator of PSL 2021 against Peshawar and would be looking to start their campaign on a high on Sunday. The team is the most successful side of the tournament as they have picked up the title twice. They have players like Alex Hales, Paul Stirling in the squad, which is led by Shadab Khan. Meanwhile, Zalmi will be expecting Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat to shine again in Sunday's game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2022 match: Dream11 Predictions

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing XI- Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Pat Brown, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul

Islamabad United Predicted Playing XI- Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Paul Stirling, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Musa, Zahir Khan

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Fantasy Team- Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik (c), Alex Hales, Asif Ali (vc), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Zahir Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2022 match: Pitch Report

In the previous matches played in the National Stadium in Karachi, the ball came to the bat nicely. However, bowlers are expected to get assistance from the pitch if they bowl at the right areas. At the same time, spinners are expected to play huge roles on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday and is expected to be a thrilling clash.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2022 match: Top Picks and Fantasy Tips

Batters- Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali

Allrounders- Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan

Bowlers- Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali

(Instagram Image: @thepsl)

Tags: PSL, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United
First Published:
