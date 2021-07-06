PSL Franchises Miffed With PCB Over Start Of Kashmir Premier League

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have reportedly written to the country's apex cricketing body, expressing disappointment over the start of a new T20 tournament named the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). According to Cricket Pakistan, PSL teams have written an email to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani to lodge a formal protest and have also requested him to look into the matter closely. Before the start of the country's premier T20 tournament in 2016, the PCB had allegedly promised the PSL franchises that no other T20 league would be allowed in Pakistan.

The franchises are concerned about the potential economic impact of the Kashmir Premier League on the PSL. The franchises are concerned that the KPL will become known as a "mini PSL," which will have a negative impact on its sponsorship contracts. This comes after the draft for KPL was held on Sunday, where newly-announced franchises picked their players. The draft was held after the PCB gave approval for the conduct of the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League.

Kashmir Premier League (KPL)

According to reports, the Kashmir Premier League will begin the first season with domestic players only before moving ahead in the second edition and allowing franchises to purchase foreign cricketers. Reports suggest that the second edition will also have a separate women's tournament under the same name. Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram is the founding vice-president of KPL, while Ch. Shahzad Akhtar and Arif Malik are the CEO and president of the league respectively.

The Kashmir Premier League, the first edition of which will be played between five teams representing the cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one team representing "overseas" Kashmiris, was announced in December 2020. Shahid Afridi has been named the captain of Rawalakot Hawks. The other teams in the franchise tournament will be represented by international Pakistani cricketers such as Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, and Fakhar Zaman. All matches in the competition are scheduled to be played between August 6 and August 16 in Muzaffarabad Stadium in PoK.

(Image Credit: AP)