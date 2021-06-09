PSV Vs VFB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For ECS T10 Keil 2021

PSV Hann Munden will take on VFB Fallersleben in Match 33 of the European Cricket Series on Wednesday, June 9 at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel. The PSV vs VFB live streaming will commence at 12:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here is our PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction, PSV vs VFB Dream11 team, PSV vs VFB scorecard and PSV vs VFB opener.

PSV vs VFB opener match preview

PSV who started their ECS campaign with a four-wicket loss against SC Europa Cricket made a remarkable comeback to beat them in the following game by six wickets. They are currently placed at the fourth spot in the ECS points table with a win and a loss each and two points to their name. On the other hand, VFB have won just two and lost four out of the six games they have played. They are sitting third on the ECS points table with four points. Coming into this fixture, VFB are coming on the back of a 33-run loss at the hands of THCC Hamburg.

PSV vs VFB weather report

There will be no rain during the match despite cloudy weather which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SCE vs PSV Dream11 prediction.

PSV vs VFB pitch report

The pitch in Kiel is a new surface altogether prepared for the tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

PSV vs VFB player record

For PSV, Asad Sangari and Gulraiz Mustafa will be the key players in the upcoming match. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the two fixtures and help them win both matches. On the other hand, VFB will look up to Sunny Rai and Rama Chandra Bhumireddy, to do well for the team and provide them with the winning start. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

PSV vs VFB Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Vasisth

Batsmen: J Singh, V Shetye, A Sangari, A Ahmad

All-rounders: S Rai (Captain), A Khan-Safi, G Mustafa (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: M Badhe, J Javed, R Chandra Bhumireddy

PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction

As per our PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction, PSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note The PSV vs VFB player record and as a result, the PSV vs VFB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSV vs VFB Dream11 team and PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: FANCODE