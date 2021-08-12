Last Updated:

Pujara Departs Cheaply After Openers Give Solid Start; Netizens Ask 'will He Be Dropped'?

Netizens react as Indian batter Cheteswar Pujara got dismissed at the personal score of 9 runs by James Anderson. Rohit Sharma impresses with 83 in 145 balls.

Indian Batsman Cheteswar Pujara found his way back to the pavilion yet again after getting dismissed for only 9 runs in 23 balls. Pujara’s poor form continued as he got dismissed cheaply by James Anderson in the second Test match between India and England. In his time out in the middle, he never looked comfortable as he found it tough to connect his bat with the ball. The Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - gave India a solid partnership of more than 100 runs before Rohit got bowled by Anderson on the individual score of 83 runs in 145 balls. On the other hand, KL Rahul also reached his fifty and looks as good as he was at Trent Bridge.

Netizens react - ' Rahul Dravid's last series in England is greater than Pujara's entire overseas career'

 

Meanwhile, Twitter and Instagram got filled with tweets about Pujara’s dismissal. Netizens were quick to react with questions about Pujara's future in the team.

Pujara also features in the list of players who have scored the least runs in the last 10 Test innings.

 

 

However, the fact that Pujara has been the Mr. Dependable for the Indian Test side for years now can not be forgotten.

 

 

Meanwhile, James Anderson dismissed Pujara for the ninth time in test cricket.

 

 

India started the second Test match on a high after showing their class in the rain-affected first test match that got washed out on the fifth day. Coming into the second test, India made only one change to their side. Ishant Sharma makes a comeback in the match after replacing an injured Shardul Thakur. England, on the other hand, made three changes to their side by bringing in Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, and Mark Wood in the place of  Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Stuart Broad respectively. Rohit Sharma hit a superb 83 runs in 145 balls and together with KL Rahul, achieved the feat of the first opening partnership of fifty-plus runs in the first innings for India in Test matches at the Lord's Cricket Ground since 1952.

