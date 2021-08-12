Pujara Departs Cheaply After Openers Give Solid Start; Netizens Ask 'will He Be Dropped'?

Indian Batsman Cheteswar Pujara found his way back to the pavilion yet again after getting dismissed for only 9 runs in 23 balls. Pujara’s poor form continued as he got dismissed cheaply by James Anderson in the second Test match between India and England. In his time out in the middle, he never looked comfortable as he found it tough to connect his bat with the ball. The Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - gave India a solid partnership of more than 100 runs before Rohit got bowled by Anderson on the individual score of 83 runs in 145 balls. On the other hand, KL Rahul also reached his fifty and looks as good as he was at Trent Bridge.

Netizens react - ' Rahul Dravid's last series in England is greater than Pujara's entire overseas career'

Meanwhile, Twitter and Instagram got filled with tweets about Pujara’s dismissal. Netizens were quick to react with questions about Pujara's future in the team.

In the last 11 matches, Pujara has scored 452 runs with an average of 25.11 and has the support of the Indian captain. In Pakistan, it just takes one terrible series for a player to be dropped from the squad; Shan is the current example. #INDvENG #PAKvWI — Arsalan Siddique (@Sportsjourno01) August 12, 2021

Pujara also features in the list of players who have scored the least runs in the last 10 Test innings.

Least runs scored in the last 10 Test innings:-

[while batting in Top3]



106: Jeet Raval

108: Cheteshwar Pujara*

118: Imrul Kayes

121: Zak Crawley#ENGvIND — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) August 12, 2021

However, the fact that Pujara has been the Mr. Dependable for the Indian Test side for years now can not be forgotten.

Cheteshwar Pujara is just that one innings away from finding his touch. Quality player. Unfortunately he has been out of form. In 23 innings at No.3 since 2020, he has scored just 552 runs at an average of 25. Played some gutsy innings in Australia though #ENGvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, James Anderson dismissed Pujara for the ninth time in test cricket.

That's the ninth time James Anderson has dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara in Test cricket.



The only batsman he has dismissed more is Peter Siddle with 11 dismissals.#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 12, 2021

India started the second Test match on a high after showing their class in the rain-affected first test match that got washed out on the fifth day. Coming into the second test, India made only one change to their side. Ishant Sharma makes a comeback in the match after replacing an injured Shardul Thakur. England, on the other hand, made three changes to their side by bringing in Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, and Mark Wood in the place of Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Stuart Broad respectively. Rohit Sharma hit a superb 83 runs in 145 balls and together with KL Rahul, achieved the feat of the first opening partnership of fifty-plus runs in the first innings for India in Test matches at the Lord's Cricket Ground since 1952.

