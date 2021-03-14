Punjab Kings Appoints Damien Wright As New Bowling Coach, Replaces Charl Langeveldt

With less than a month to go before the start of IPL 2021, all the franchises have started bolstering their support staff and coaching panel. Participating with the new logo and name, the Punjab Kings have appointed Damien Wright as its new bowling coach.

Formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, the Punjab Kings has replaced the former South African bowler Charl Langeveldt and opted for former Tasmanian all-rounder Damien Wright as its bowling coach. Punjab Kings have one of the most illustrated coaching panels if we talk about the Indian Premier League support staff.

Star-studded coaching panel of Punjab Kings

In IPL 2020, the Punjab team had Anil Kumble as head coach, assistant coach Andy Flower, batting coach Wasim Jaffer, fielding coach Jonty Rhodes and Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach. However, despite having a star-studded coaching panel and team, Punjab was not able to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2020. The removal of Charl Langeveldt hints that the Punjab Kings have re-accessed and are all set to start its IPL 2021 campaign on a positive note.

Punjab Kings' bowling coach Damien Wright has picked up 406 wickets in 123 first-class matches. Wright also expressed his delight to appointed as the new Punjab Kings bowling coach.

As per Punjab Kings official website, Wright said, "I am delighted to come on board as bowling coach for Punjab Kings. The team looks great and there is tremendous potential in this squad and I look forward to working alongside an amazing support staff team this season of the IPL."

Talking about the new Punjab Kings bowling coach Damien Wright, he was involved with the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and even worked with the Bangladesh U-19 team in 2018. The new Punjab Kings bowling coach has also served as New Zealand's bowling coach.

Anil Kumble welcomes Wright in Punjab Kings

Former Indian leg-spinner and Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble expects that Damien Wright will strengthen the new Punjab Kings. Kumble said, "We are pleased to announce that Damien Wright will join us as bowling coach at Punjab Kings. He brings in a great deal of experience and will definitely help strengthen our team. We look forward to working with him on this edition of the IPL. "