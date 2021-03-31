Punjab Kings New Jersey 2021: Price, Where To Buy Punjab Kings Merchandise?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) players have already begun their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Several of their cricketers, including Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan among others can be seen training at the nets. As players continue their training regime, the franchise recently revealed the official Punjab Kings new jersey 2021 design after they unveiled their new team logo and name last month.

A look at Punjab Kings new jersey 2021:

PBKS jersey 2021 price details: PBKS jersey buy online

The PBKS jersey 2021 price has been revealed by the official manufacturers, T10 Sports, on their official website. One can buy the official 2021 jersey from the website t10sports.com for â‚¹1,499. Upon additional payment of â‚¹300, fans can customise their own number and name on the jersey. Click below to find out more details about the PBKS 2021 merchandising.

Apart from T10 Sports, the PBKS latest jersey will also be later available across various other Indian e-commerce platforms. Amazon India, Flipkart as well as Souled Store have been selling the team jersey for the last few years. One can expect the trend to continue this IPL season as well.

PBKS new logo and team name

On February 17, i.e. a day prior to the IPL 2021 auction, the Punjab Kings franchise revealed their new name and team logo on their social media accounts. Here is a look at their new name and logo for the IPL 2021 season.

PBKS new logo and name reveal, watch video

swagat karo #PunjabKings da

swagat karo #PunjabKings da ðŸ’¥ðŸ‘‘ðŸ¤©#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IVvmsx56Qb — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2021

PBKS IPL 2021 schedule and team updates

The PBKS franchise retained 16 of their stars, including captain KL Rahul and star attractions like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran from their previous edition squad. Meanwhile, they released several of their overseas cricketers including Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. Here is a look at their entire 25-member squad for the upcoming season:

KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar.

A look at PBKS IPL 2021 schedule:

