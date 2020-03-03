QUE Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 16th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020 season will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. The QUE vs LAH live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 3. It will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here is our QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team and QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction that will bring you the best QUE vs LAH live match results.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing season of Pakistan Super League is the fifth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 domestic competition. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from February 20 till March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues of Pakistan in a double round-robin and playoffs format.

Quetta Gladiators are currently placed second on the points table with three wins out of their five matches. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are yet to open their account even after playing three matches. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Squads

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: QUE Squad

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk and c), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Shehzad, Khurram Manzoor, Tymal Mills, Fawad Ahmed, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: LAH Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (w), Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar (c), David Wiese, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Maaz Khan, Usman Shinwari, Ben Dunk, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team

Here is the QUE vs LAH Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)

All-rounder – Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz

Batsmen – Jason Roy (vc), Shane Watson, Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Dane Vilas

Bowlers – Dilbar Hussain, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: QUE vs LAH match prediction

Quetta Gladiators start off as favourites to win the match.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the above QUE vs LAH Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The QUE vs LAH Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

