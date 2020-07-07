Question On Ganguly's Continuance Raised With Former CJIs & BCCI Ombudsman

Some serious questions have been raised on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly attending IPL governing council meeting and his continuance in the office with 3 former Chief Justices of India including RM Lodha and BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain.

In a letter dated July 7 (today) to the former CJIs and Jain, a copy of which is accessed by Republic TV, Sanjiv Gupta, life member of MPCA, raised some pertinent questions:

He writes: "Going by the BCCI constitution, secretary Jay Shah’s tenure got over last month. President Sourav Ganguly’s term ends on July 27 and joint-secretary Jayesh George’s on September 23.

They have or will have completed six years at a stretch in office in BCCI and/or in state associations. A three-year cooling-off break is mandatory before they can take charge again.

While the BCCI appealed to the Supreme Court for a relaxation of this rule along with a host of other rules — and went into silence when the matter never came up for the hearing—crucial questions kept begging for answers. The next Apex Council meeting is scheduled for July 17.

Rehani Bharadwaj has asked for a status update of the three office-bearers. If the tenure is over, one is not eligible to attend Apex Council meetings."

He raised the question with the former CJIs that: "If Shah does so on July 17 or if Ganguly turns up for the next one after July 27, it will amount to a violation of the BCCI constitution and lead to complications. What this does suggest, however, is that the BCCI remains the same. Cooling-off and other rules that they want to change are all part of the reforms carried out on the order of the apex court. Relaxation of regulations will take the BCCI back to the pre-reform days. Everybody in the BCCI is aware of this and still pretends as if there is nothing unusual about it. Sooner or later, the BCCI officials will have to answer it."

Image credits: PTI