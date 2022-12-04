R Ashwin Believes THIS Team Will Bid On Ben Stokes At IPL 2023 Mini-auction

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed the name of the team he believes will target England Test captain Ben Stokes in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Ashwin, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Lucknow Super Giants will definitely go for Stokes in the auction. Ashwin went on to add that LSG will go for other players only if the franchise is not able to acquire Stokes. Stokes is currently a free agent and has signed up to be part of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

“Lucknow Super Giants will definitely go for Ben Stokes. Only if they don’t get him, they will go for other players,” Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.

Stokes was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2018 for INR 12.5 crore, but for the past two seasons, he hasn't participated in the lucrative league. The all-rounder withdrew from the 2021 campaign owing to a knee injury and did not sign up for the 2022 edition, claiming he wanted to concentrate on red-ball cricket. Stokes is likely to go for big bucks at the upcoming auction given his demand as an all-rounder and his past performances.

Stokes has played 43 matches in the IPL and has scored 920 runs at an average of 25.56 and a strike rate of 134.50. He has two centuries and as many half-centuries to his name. Stokes has also picked 28 wickets in the tournament.

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is slated to be held in Kochi on December 23. All teams have already released the names of players they have retained for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

IPL 2023 auction: Players registered from each country

Afghanistan - 14

Australia - 57

Bangladesh - 6

England - 31

Ireland - 8

Namibia - 5

Netherlands - 7

New Zealand - 27

Scotland - 2

South Africa - 52

Sri Lanka - 23

UAE - 6

West Indies - 33

Zimbabwe - 6

Image: IPL/BCCI