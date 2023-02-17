R Ashwin Dismisses Smith & Labuschagne In One Over, Leaves Aussies Batsmen Stunned; WATCH

Australia’s woes against the Indian spinners continued in the second Test as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed both Marnus Labuchagne and Steve Smith in a space of three balls. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were the two batsmen who tried to save Australia's innings after an early collapse in the Nagpur Test. At that time Ravindra Jadeja had dismissed both batsmen.

After winning the toss in New Delhi, Australia elected to bat first and their openers tried to prove their decision correct as they added 50 runs for the first. Trouble began for Australia when Mohammed Shami removed Warner for 15 and was caught behind by KS Bharat.

Marnus Labuschagne came into bat after Warner and was looking to attack from ball 1. As soon as Labuschagne was looking dangerous Ashwin removed him just before Lunch. Ashwin didn't stop here and dismissed Steve Smith after 2 balls.

Australia are now 94/3 at Lunch with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head on the crease.

In a session that looked like it was going on Australia's side, Ashwin had equalized the match after the first session. Team India's main priority in the second session would be looking to remove Usman Khawaja early as he is playing well on 50.

Australia were handed over a humiliating innings and 132-run defeat in Nagpur and they are under a lot of pressure before the second Test match. Australia's batting lineup was brutally exposed by the Indian spinners in the Nagpur Test as they were destroyed by Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings and by R Ashwin in the second innings.

Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and have also lost to them in the previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The last time Team India met Australia they had defeated them in their home den by a margin of 2-1.

Team India's confidence would be high after defeating Australia convincingly in the Nagpur Test. The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and Team India already are 1-0 ahead in the series.