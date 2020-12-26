R Ashwin Dismisses Steve Smith Cheaply For Second Straight Time In Ongoing Test Series

Ravichandran Ashwin had once again succeeded in getting the better of Steve Smith when he dismissed the latter for a duck during the first innings of the ongoing second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Ashwin had accounted for Smith cheaply in the previous Test at the Adelaide Oval last week and has once again provided a vital breakthrough for his team by sending the batsman back to the pavilion early.

2 out of 2

This happened in the 15th over of Australia's first innings. On the third delivery, the veteran offie had bowled a loopy ball around the middle and leg stump as Steven Smith marched forward with the intention of playing the ball towards the leg-side.

Unfortunately, he ends up hitting it straight to Cheteshwar Pujara who does not make any mistake and takes a very good catch at the leg slip. The elegant number three batsman failed to trouble the scorers and could only last for eight deliveries. It was indeed a huge setback for the Aussies as they lost their top 3 even before reaching the score of 50.

Australia lose three early wickets

Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the Indian bowlers made the new ball talk nicely and both the openers were dismissed inside the first 15 overs. Joe Burns did not disturb the scorers and walked back after staying at the crease for 10 deliveries. Wade on the other hand departed for a 39-ball 30.

The Indians were ecstatic after they got the prized wicket of Steve Smith for a duck as the Australian scorecard read 38/3. Nonetheless, Marnus Labuschagne, who came out to bat at number four ensured that there were no further hiccups and kept the scoreboard ticking as the hosts are 65/3 at lunch. Labuschagne is unbeaten at 26.

