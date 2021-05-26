R Ashwin Gets Adorable Message From Young Female Fan About His YouTube Show: WATCH

After the suspension of the IPL 2021 season on May 4, Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin has been actively spending his time on social media. R Ashwin has been using his social media presence to address various topics ranging from cricket to the current ongoing pandemic situation. The R Ashwin YouTube show “DRS with Ash” is a fan favourite where the off-spinner invites other players to discuss various topics related to the sport of cricket. As per the R Ashwin news, he was the first Indian player to exit the IPL 2021 season to support his family.

R Ashwin: Murali Kartik features on R Ashwin YouTube show

Recently, Murali Kartik featured on the recent episode of the R Ashwin YouTube show where the topic of discussion was the mankading rule and the debate around the spirit of cricket. During the time when the episode was released, R Ashwin got an adorable message from a young female fan through a video on Twitter. The popularity and reach of R Ashwin’s show “DRS with Ash” among the fans can be claimed after the video message.

R Ashwin gets an adorable question from a young female fan

In the video shared on Twitter, the young female fan addresses Ashwin by saying that she likes his show. She even goes forward to ask R Ashwin whether he is a great bowler and the recent episode of R Ashwin YouTube show featuring Murali Kartik can be seen on the television screen in the background. The video was shared by a Twitter user named @eashwar and the question by the young female fan will definitely leave everyone who sees the video in awe.

Ashwin recalls the incident during IPL 2019

While discussing the Mankading rule in the episode, R Ashwin recalled a match with Mumbai Indians during the 2019 season of the IPL. Mumbai Indians required 2 runs to win from the ultimate delivery, and all eyes were on Ankit Rajpoot to help his team claim a victory in a bid to qualify for the playoffs. Alzari Joseph and Rahul Chahar were at the crease and Ashwin pointed out that he asked Rajpoot to mankad Rahul Chahar as he would take early strides from the crease.

Ashwin pointed out that Rajpoot froze after his advice and refused to do it as he thought that it would stir up a major controversy. According to R Ashwin, the fast bowler stated that he did not want to be a villain in front of everyone for trying to Mankad a batsman. The Mumbai Indians team ultimately won the final-over thriller.

R Ashwin net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the R Ashwin net worth is estimated to be around INR 110 crore (approx. USD 15 million). Some of the R Ashwin net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. R Ashwin was also transferred from the Punjab Kings to the Delhi Capitals for INR 7.6 crore.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India squad for WTC Final: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

