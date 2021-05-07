R Ashwin Names Indian State That Has Impressed Him The Most For Its Vaccination Strategy

Even as the IPL 2021 postponed news came to light, India continues to battle with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. During this time, members of the cricketing world are trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. R Ashwin was the first Indian player to voluntarily quit the IPL 2021 before the IPL suspension and recently, he appreciated the vaccination drive happening in the state of Maharashtra.

R Ashwin appreciates the vaccination strategy of Maharashtra

R Ashwin took to Twitter on Friday to express his appreciation for the vaccination drive in Maharashtra. In his tweet, Ashwin mentioned that it was amazing to see the state of Maharashtra embark on a doorstep and drive approach on vaccination. Fans started asking for the details of this vaccination campaign mentioned by R Ashwin.

Amazing to see that Maharashtra has embarked on doorstep and drive in vaccinations. 👏👏#LargestVaccineDrive — MASK UP INDIA ( NO CLOTH MASKS PLS)🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 7, 2021

Ashwin replied to a tweet by saying that he had seen the above-mentioned information on the news in the morning. After this tweet, fans in Chennai also had questions related to home vaccination. Ashwin retweeted an answer information everyone that the Chennai corporation had started the drive from March 1 and few people were fortunate enough to complete their vaccination by the month of April. R Aswin had quit the league before the IPL suspension news to support his family.

Chennai corporation has been doing it from March 1st. Few of my friends were fortunate enough to get vaccined on first week and they completed 2nd Dose by April. Wish they amplify more. Hope vaccine providers also ramp the phase and help people. — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) May 7, 2021

Doorstep vaccination in Mumbai?

The BMC is currently holding talks with housing societies to provide vaccination drives within their premises itself. The BMC will be permitting the housing societies to join hands with private hospitals to administer vaccines under strict protocols. The vaccination drive at homes will depend on the availability and adequate supply of the vaccine stock.

Vaccine India update

Earlier, it was announced that a vaccination drive will be carried out for everyone in the age group of 18-44 years from May 1. In Mumbai, the BMC has started administering vaccines in 5 centres in a limited amount of 500 doses. People who wish to take the vaccine have to register on the CoWIN portal and schedule an appointment as per the time slots provided by the BMC. As per the Vaccine India update, the Vaccine India stats have seen 30,200,597 people being fully vaccinated and 129,730,641 people having received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of May 5, 2021

Mumbai Coronavirus cases

As per the data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000 mark of active cases with the city recording 51,472 active cases. Mumbai recorded 3879 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, May 5. The number of total cases in Mumbai reached a total of 6,65,299 cases and as of Monday, the recovery rate in Mumbai is around 90%. In the wake of the ongoing events, the IPL 2021 postponed news was also announced as players and franchise members started testing positive in the bio-bubble.

Image Source: Delhi Capitals Twitter

