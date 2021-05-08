R Ashwin Or Mohammed Siraj For WTC Final? Netizens Debate FURIOUSLY On India's Playing 11

Quick links:
On Friday, the India squad for WTC Final vs New Zealand news was declared by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. India will play the first ICC WTC final alongwith a five-match Test series against England. The Indian players will first visit Southampton to compete in the WTC Final. India qualified for the final after their 3-1 win during the England series at home earlier this year.
My Playing 11 For WTC Final— Pawan Bhatia (@PawanBhatia199) May 8, 2021
1.R.Sharma
2.S.Gill
3.C.Pujara
4.V.Kohli (C)
5.A.Rahane (VC)
6.H.Vihari
7.R.pant(WK)
8.R.jadeja
9.R.Ashwin
10.M.Siraj
11.J.Bumara
This is My playing 11☝☝
What's your.??@vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 @BCCI @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88
My XI for the World Test Championship Final:— Jai Elhance (@JElhance) May 6, 2021
1. Rohit
2. Gill/Mayank
3. Pujara
4. Kohli
5. Rahane
6. Pant
7. Jadeja
8. Vihari/Ashwin
9. Bumrah
10. Ishant
11. Siraj/Shami
Ashwin will end up playing over Vihari. Would like to see Siraj over Shami. Gill and Mayank will be tough.
Ishant will be automatic choice but Kohli may choose between Shami or Siraj— Ravi Rajagopal (@ravir1971) May 8, 2021
exactly— rishika jha (@rish_crick_fam) May 8, 2021
Hardik in place of Ashwin— frea_king_VK18 (@Shannuakhil25) May 6, 2021
Siraj should be in playing 11 squad
My playing 11 for world Test championship Final— kailash k sathaliya (@skailash000) May 8, 2021
S gill
R Sharma
C pujara
V Kohli (c)
A rahane (w.c)
R panth (wk)
R Ashwin
R jadeja
M shami
M siraj
J gumrah
It's my best 11 against respected team new zealand
We can trust in siraj how he bawl in Australia in thought condition
🙏
Naturally, the squad being announced has resulted in fans debating over the playing XI for the final. R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj gained more attention than the others. Some fans were in favour of selecting both of them, especially since the latter played consistently against Australia in January with flying colours. Others chose Hanuma Vihari or Ashwin, while hoping to see Shami being preferred over Siraj.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.