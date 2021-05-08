R Ashwin Or Mohammed Siraj For WTC Final? Netizens Debate FURIOUSLY On India's Playing 11

On Friday, the India squad for WTC Final vs New Zealand news was declared by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. India will play the first ICC WTC final alongwith a five-match Test series against England. The Indian players will first visit Southampton to compete in the WTC Final. India qualified for the final after their 3-1 win during the England series at home earlier this year.

Final India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Mayank Agarwal

Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain)

Hanuma Vihari

Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper)

R. Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Jasprit Bumrah

Ishant Sharma

Mohd. Shami

Md. Siraj

Shardul Thakur

Umesh Yadav

KL Rahul (fitness clearance)

Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper; fitness clearance).

India squad for WTC Final: Fans debate over R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj's places

My XI for the World Test Championship Final:



1. Rohit

2. Gill/Mayank

3. Pujara

4. Kohli

5. Rahane

6. Pant

7. Jadeja

8. Vihari/Ashwin

9. Bumrah

10. Ishant

11. Siraj/Shami



Ashwin will end up playing over Vihari. Would like to see Siraj over Shami. Gill and Mayank will be tough. — Jai Elhance (@JElhance) May 6, 2021

Ishant will be automatic choice but Kohli may choose between Shami or Siraj — Ravi Rajagopal (@ravir1971) May 8, 2021

exactly — rishika jha (@rish_crick_fam) May 8, 2021

Hardik in place of Ashwin

Siraj should be in playing 11 squad — frea_king_VK18 (@Shannuakhil25) May 6, 2021

My playing 11 for world Test championship Final

S gill

R Sharma

C pujara

V Kohli (c)

A rahane (w.c)

R panth (wk)

R Ashwin

R jadeja

M shami

M siraj

J gumrah

It's my best 11 against respected team new zealand

We can trust in siraj how he bawl in Australia in thought condition

🙏 — kailash k sathaliya (@skailash000) May 8, 2021

Naturally, the squad being announced has resulted in fans debating over the playing XI for the final. R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj gained more attention than the others. Some fans were in favour of selecting both of them, especially since the latter played consistently against Australia in January with flying colours. Others chose Hanuma Vihari or Ashwin, while hoping to see Shami being preferred over Siraj.

India vs New Zealand final date and venue

Date – June 18 to 22, 2021

Venue – Southampton

Time – 3:30 PM IST

(Image credits: R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj Instagram)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.