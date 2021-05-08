Last Updated:

R Ashwin Or Mohammed Siraj For WTC Final? Netizens Debate FURIOUSLY On India's Playing 11

R Ashwin or Mohammed Siraj for WTC Final? After BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming WTC Final vs New Zealand, fans discussed their playing XI.

On Friday, the India squad for WTC Final vs New Zealand news was declared by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. India will play the first ICC WTC final alongwith a five-match Test series against England. The Indian players will first visit Southampton to compete in the WTC Final. India qualified for the final after their 3-1 win during the England series at home earlier this year. 

Final India squad for WTC Final 

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Shubman Gill
  • Mayank Agarwal
  • Cheteshwar Pujara
  • Virat Kohli (Captain)
  • Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain)
  • Hanuma Vihari
  • Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper)
  • R. Ashwin
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Axar Patel
  • Washington Sundar
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Ishant Sharma
  • Mohd. Shami
  • Md. Siraj
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Umesh Yadav
  • KL Rahul (fitness clearance)
  • Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper; fitness clearance).

India squad for WTC Final: Fans debate over R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj's places

Naturally, the squad being announced has resulted in fans debating over the playing XI for the final. R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj gained more attention than the others. Some fans were in favour of selecting both of them, especially since the latter played consistently against Australia in January with flying colours. Others chose Hanuma Vihari or Ashwin, while hoping to see Shami being preferred over Siraj.

India vs New Zealand final date and venue

  • Date – June 18 to 22, 2021
  • Venue – Southampton
  • Time – 3:30 PM IST

(Image credits: R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj Instagram)

