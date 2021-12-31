R Ashwin Recalls Tough Decision To Leave IPL 2021 Midway; 'Why Am I Even A Son?'

Team India off-spinner R Ashwin recently revealed the reasons that paved way for his challenging decision to leave IPL 2021 midway. Speaking on a chatshow 'Backstage with Boria,' Ashwin recalled the time when the majority of his family were infected by COVID-19 and said that it seemed apt to him to be with them at that time, for they (his parents) have made a lot of sacrifices for his sake.

Remembering one such incident, he said "At the age of 12, we were going to play a league game. These hanging rope balls used to be there. I played a pull shot inspired by Ricky Ponting (at home). The ball hit the fridge and ricocheted. I finished my pull shot and the bat hit my father on the nose. He started bleeding profusely, my bat was full of blood," R Ashwin said.

Further going into details, he revealed how his father quickly went to the hospital to get stitches and was back in a short span of time to take him to the game and that time and time again he sacrificed everything. "He went straight to the hospital and stitched his nose up. He came back, picked up my kit bag, and took me to the game 20 kms from the house. He had opportunities to go for promotion. He gave everything away, just because he wanted his son to wear the India colours, maybe, one day.”

Speaking of his decision of leaving IPL 2021 he asked "why am I even a son" adding that his dad was in the ICU "He was in the ICU, I don’t need to explain why I needed to go back (from IPL). If those were his last days and if I hadn’t gone back home and I couldn’t see him, why am I even a son? It doesn’t make any sense.” he concluded.

India vs South Africa: Shami breaks Ashwin's Indian record of fewest deliveries to 200 wickets

Mohammed Shami who earlier in the India vs South Africa reached 200 Test wickets took 9896 deliveries to reach the feat overtaking Ravichandran Ashwin who took 10248 balls en route to his 200th wicket.

Image: BCCI/ IPL