Last Updated:

R Ashwin Responds To Sanjay Manjrekar 'all-time Greats' Assessment With Hilarious Meme

Sanjay Manjrekar had said that Ravichandran Ashwin was not one of his 'all-time greats' since he could not boast of having registered a fifer in SENA.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanjay Manjrekar

Image- PTI


After former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar shared that Ravichandran Ashwin had not yet made it to his list of 'all-time greats', the veteran spinner took the former's assessment in his stride and a replied with hilarious meme. Taking to Twitter, R Ashwin posted a still from the iconic Tamil movie 'Anniyan' or 'Aparachith' between actor Vikram and late actor Vivek. The scene features the famous dialogue-- 'apdi solladha da chaari, manasellam valikirdhu’ (please don't say such things, it pains my heart).

Ashwin not a part of Manjrekar's 'all-time greats'

On Monday, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said that Ravichandran Ashwin was not one of his 'all-time greats' since he could not boast of having registered a fifer in SENA, i.e South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. Taking to Twitter, he revealed that Don Bradman, Gary Sobers, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli were in his book of 'all-time greats', while Ashwin was not quite there yet.

READ | Michael Holding backs R Ashwin to be in Playing XI for WTC Final for his all-round skills

"When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn't have a single five-wicket haul there," said Sanjay Manjrekar while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

He also shared the problem that he had with Ashwin's play saying, "When you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities. Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches. So that is my problem with accepting Ashwin as a real all-time great," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

READ | Aakash Chopra reveals the biggest reason why India must field Ashwin-Jadeja in WTC Final

 

READ | 'He has a problem': Salman Butt dismisses Manjrekar's 'Ashwin not all-time great' comment
READ | R Ashwin backs England pacer Ollie Robinson over offensive tweets controversy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND