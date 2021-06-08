R Ashwin Responds To Sanjay Manjrekar 'all-time Greats' Assessment With Hilarious Meme

After former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar shared that Ravichandran Ashwin had not yet made it to his list of 'all-time greats', the veteran spinner took the former's assessment in his stride and a replied with hilarious meme. Taking to Twitter, R Ashwin posted a still from the iconic Tamil movie 'Anniyan' or 'Aparachith' between actor Vikram and late actor Vivek. The scene features the famous dialogue-- 'apdi solladha da chaari, manasellam valikirdhu’ (please don't say such things, it pains my heart).

Ashwin not a part of Manjrekar's 'all-time greats'

On Monday, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said that Ravichandran Ashwin was not one of his 'all-time greats' since he could not boast of having registered a fifer in SENA, i.e South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. Taking to Twitter, he revealed that Don Bradman, Gary Sobers, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli were in his book of 'all-time greats', while Ashwin was not quite there yet.

"When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn't have a single five-wicket haul there," said Sanjay Manjrekar while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

He also shared the problem that he had with Ashwin's play saying, "When you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities. Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches. So that is my problem with accepting Ashwin as a real all-time great," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.