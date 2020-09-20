Rabada's Stunning Super Over & Stoinis' Heroics Help Delhi Clinch The Thriller Vs Punjab

In an absolute thriller on the very second day of IPL 2020, Delhi defeated Punjab in the Super Over to register their first victory of the season. Australia's Marcus Stoinis starred with the ball and the bat as well to lead Delhi towards victory. The Australian first played an important inning with the bat to help Delhi set a target of 158 and then bowled a crucial last over. Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs of Mohammad Shami with 4 balls to spare.

With Punjab batting first in the super over, KL Rahul and Pooran came out to bat first, however, the skipper was dismissed for just two runs on the second delivery. Kagiso Rabada had the bowling duty in the super over as he knocked off Glenn Maxwell as well for a duck to hold Punjab back for just two runs.

Stoinis holds back Punjab

Opener Mayank Agarwal, who stood took it to the very end, played wonderful innings of 89 before getting out on the penultimate delivery of the match. Despite losing early wickets, Agarwal held one end strong and survived twice before getting out in a dramatic match. However, Stoinis starred again with the ball as he got the wicket of Chris Jordan to tie the match.

Just like Punjab, Delhi got off to a brilliant start with the ball as well with Mohit Sharma providing the breakthrough. The

Indian pacer bagged the priced wicket of skipper KL Rahul courtesy of a stunning delivery. However, it was Ravi Ashwin who proved to be extremely lethal against his former franchise as he dismissed Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran in quick succession before walking off the field with an injury.

South Africa's young gun Kagiso Rabada then sent danger-man Glenn Maxwell back to the pavilion picking his first wicket of the season. Punjab's lone standing warrior Mayank Agarwal was given a lifeline as Prithvi Shaw dropped him off Rabada's delivery. The Karnataka-lad went on to play an absolutely memorable inning.

Delhi sets target of 158

Delhi were off to a disappointing start with the bat as the Shreyas Iyer-led squad lost three early wickets. While Dhawan departed for duck due to an unlucky run-out, Shimron Hetmyer found it difficult to time his shots as Mohammad Shami came down all guns blazing. The Indian speedster first accounted for young Prithvi Shaw and then bagged the wicket of Hetmyer.

However, Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer managed to steady the Delhi ship for a while as they both held their nerves. Skipper Iyer, in particular, looked in good form as he smacked a few beautiful shots for a couple of maximums. Iyer and Pant scored 39 and 31 respectively. However, soon after Ravi Bishnoi bagged Rishabh Pant's wicket, the skipper lost his wicket to Mohammad Shami.

A late blitzkrieg from Australia's power-hitter Marcus Stoinis powered Delhi to a total of 157, setting a target of 158 for Punjab. The Australian scored 53 runs off 21 balls with 7 fours and 3 maximums at a strike rate of 252.38.