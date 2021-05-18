Rahkeem Cornwall Height, Weight, Net Worth And Top Career Stats Ahead Of WI Home Season

Rahkeem Cornwall raised many eyebrows when he debuted for West Indies in 2019. The off-spinner has often been under the scanner for his weight, but the cricketer has not let that have a hindrance on his overall game. From bowling tidy spells with the ball to taking stunning catches while fielding, the 28-year-old has managed to impress cricket enthusiasts with his commitment. Here we look at details such as Rahkeem Cornwall height, Rahkeem Cornwall wife and Rahkeem Cornwall net worth.

Rahkeem Cornwall net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Rahkeem Cornwall net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 7.30 crore. The player's compensation comprises the salary he receives for representing the West Indies side in international cricket. The crafty spinner was a part of the St Lucia Zouks in the previous season of the Caribbean Premier League. He is believed to have pocketed around INR 11 lakh for his participation in the franchise-based T20 league last year.

Rahkeem Cornwall height and weight

The 26-year-old Cornwall weighs 140 kg and is 6 ft 6 inch tall. Cornwall is an Antiguan cricketer who made his first-class debut in 2014. The player made his much-anticipated Test debut in 2019 against India at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. Cornwall became the heaviest Test cricketer ever when he was included in the playing XI for West Indies surpassing former Australia captain Warwick Armstrong, who weighed 133-139 kg, to achieve this feat.

Rahkeem Cornwall batting

The cricketer has featured in seven Test matches so far in his career for the West Indies side. While he has 31 wickets to his name in those seven games, he has also shown that he can contribute with the bat as well. The right-hander has slammed two stunning half-centuries in the longer format. Moreover, he has also smashed a 19-ball half-century in the Caribbean Premier League. Several questions were raised regarding the player's fitness ahead of his debut as a certain section of fans was apprehensive about his chances of making it big in the longer format. However, Cornwall has successfully silenced his critics with his all-round contribution.

Rahkeem Cornwall wife and son

Rahkeem Cornwall's wife is not very much active on social media. The couple is proud parents to a baby boy. The West Indies international often uses his Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of his personal life. The talented spinner's son is a regular feature on his account.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned Rahkeem Cornwall net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Rahkeem Cornwall Instagram