Rahkeem Cornwall Makes An Impossible Catch Look Easy With Great Reflexes; Watch

Rahkeem Cornwall made his presence felt by taking a brilliant catch in the series-deciding third and final Test match between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. Cornwall who is 6 feet and 8 inches tall and bulky as well made a difficult catch look very easy to get rid of opener Rory Burns who was looking dangerous in the middle.

'Great Grab'

This happened in the 48th over of the first innings that was bowled by spinner Roston Chase. On the fourth delivery of that over, Chase had bowled a short delivery outside off stump as the southpaw looked to cut it aggressively through the off-side. Even though the batsman had used all his strength to time the ball, it was just not enough as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and flew quickly past the first slip. Initially, it appeared as if the ball would go just over the head of Cornwall who was stationed at the first slip but the tall man showed great reflexes as he thrust his right hand and the ball literally got stuck in the right hand as an impossible catch was made possible.

The video was posted by Sky Sports Cricket on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler rebuild for England

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Kemar Roach made the most of the new ball as he sent back Dominic Sibley in the very first over of the contest. Skipper Joe Root and hero of the last match Ben Stokes could not make any impact either and when Rory Burns was also dismissed for a well-made 57, it appeared that the English innings would fall apart when the scorecard read 122/4 after the hosts had lost their top-order batsmen.

However, Ollie Pope and wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler rebuilt the innings by registering splendid half-centuries as England crossed the 250-run mark. They will now be eyeing to take the team to a formidable first-innings total as they aim to bat West Indies out of the contest.