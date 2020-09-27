KL Rahul, Agarwal Play The Iconic Natraj Shot Vs Rajasthan, Smash Archer For 4; Watch

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Wreaking complete havoc at Sharjah on Sunday, Punjab openers - KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal - hammered Rajasthan bowlers across the park. The duo stitched a massive partnership of 183 runs before Agarwal departed as Tom Curran earned the breakthrough. During their onslaught against Rajasthan, the opening pair played the iconic Natraj shot, a signatory of India's World-Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev.
Kl Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, both, nailed the shot smacking Jofra Archer for a boundary. Watch the shot here - KL Rahul nails the Natraj Shot
The Natraj Shot perfected by Rahul & Agarwal also left netizens in awe, here's how they reacted:
That Natraj shot from KL Rahul to Jofra 😱😍— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 27, 2020
Just how good was that, @therealkapildev? #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP #KXIP
Kapil's Natraj Shot, timing, placement— Pushkar (@ppushp7) September 27, 2020
Complete the @RanjiKarnataka package carnage batting by @klrahul11 @mayankcricket
then @karun126
bench @gowthamyadav88
Coach @anilkumble1074 #KXIPvsRR @lionsdenkxip @rajasthanroyals #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/Xi0BPDpjT3
Ohh man that natraj shot was op !!! 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Nj7Yh21dt9— AatmaNirbhar Professor (@purn1410) September 27, 2020
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal both hitting NATRAJ SHOT for a four to Archer like @therealkapildev— yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) September 27, 2020
Both are on fire#RRvKXIP #kxip #RR #IPL2020 @klrahul11 @mayankcricket
KL HITTING THAT NATRAJ SHOT OFF ARCHER 😍— Hardik (@HARDIKKVEPARI) September 27, 2020
BEAUTY! @klrahul11
Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century during their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match against Rajasthan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday. He punished the bowlers for erring in line & length as he scored a quickfire century while his skipper KL Rahul played a great supporting role. The 2014 runners-up were put in to bat by Steve Smith after he had won the toss.
Agarwal brought up his fifty off just 26 deliveries and at the same time, it was also the opening batsman's second half-century in this tournament. However, all it took him was 19 deliveries to score the next 50 runs as he reached the three-figure mark in just 45 balls.
The Indian Test specialist added 183 runs for the opening wicket with captain KL Rahul who played a great second fiddle on this occasion. Unfortunately, Mayank could not be out in the middle till the end as he was caught by Sanju Samson at deep mid-wicket off Tom Banton in the 17th over. He walked back for an outstanding 50-ball 106 that included 10 boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 212.
